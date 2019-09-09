Browns' Rashard Higgins: Ankle issue
Higgins is dealing with an ankle injury, ESPN's Tony Grossi reports.
Coach Freddie Kitchens didn't have an update on the wideout's status Monday, but if Higgins is forced to miss any time, Damion Ratley would figure to work as the Browns' No. 3 wideout behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Higgins hauled in two of three targets for 46 yards in Cleveland's 43-13 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
