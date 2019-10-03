Play

Higgins (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

As did Antonio Callaway, who's coming off a four-game suspension. The duo's return to the field Thursday corresponded with Jarvis Landry (concussion) sitting out practice. If Landry isn't cleared for Monday night's game against the 49ers, Higgins (if available) and/or Callaway could see added work in Week 5. If Landry does play, however, then either Higgins or Callaway would serve as the team's No. 3 receiver against San Francisco.

