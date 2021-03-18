The Browns and Higgins agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Higgins will stick with the only organization he's known after putting up a career-high 599 receiving yards during the 2021 season. He reeled off his 37 receptions at a clip of 16.2 YPC, but the return to health of Odell Beckham (knee) in the fall again will relegate Higgins to No. 3 in the wide receiver pecking order behind OBJ and Jarvis Landry.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Contract situation in flux•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Costly fumble in playoff exit•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Targeted seven times•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Two catches in return•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Set to come off COVID list•