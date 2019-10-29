Browns' Rashard Higgins: Behind Callaway on depth chart
Higgins played just 14 snaps in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 8. He caught one of two targets for two yards and was flagged for an offensive pass interference.
Higgins played his first game since suffering a knee injury during Week 1. He returned and dressed for Week 6 but did not play in a loss to the Seahawks. With an additional two weeks of healing, he managed just 14 snaps while Antonio Callaway handled the No. 3 receiver role once again. "We feel like he is doing better right now. Hig has been back two weeks. Contrary to popular belief, Higgins was not ready to play three weeks ago," head coach Freddie Kitchens told Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I am not answering questions about playing time. We are playing who we think is giving us the best chance to win right now." Higgins was seen as someone that could help a struggling offense and he still could, but it doesn't sound like the coach thinks so right now.
