Higgins recorded six receptions on nine targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Titans.

Higgins had a firm grip on the second receiver role as KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) was sidelined. He took advantage of the opportunity, racking up his highest target total since Week 1 of the 2017 season. Higgins delivered a number of explosive plays, the longest of which was a 35-yard reception over the middle of the field early in the first quarter. He also tacked on a 17-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, beating his coverage in the back corner of the end zone. Given that the Browns are typically heavily reliant on the running game, Higgins will be hard-pressed to replicate this volume in a Week 14 matchup against the Ravens.