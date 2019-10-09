Browns' Rashard Higgins: Bothered by knee soreness
Higgins (knee) felt a little sore at the end of last week, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Given his full participation in Saturday's practice, there was some thought Higgins may have essentially been a healthy scratch for Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers. It now sounds like he was held out for medical reasons for a fourth straight game, but that doesn't mean he'll work ahead of Antonio Callaway if he makes it back for Week 6 against Seattle. Callaway had a false start penalty and had a drop-turned-interception in the Monday night loss, but coach Freddie Kitchens said he wants to give the second-year pro another chance. The battle for Cleveland's No. 3 receiver job could continue throughout the year.
