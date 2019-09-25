Play

Coach Freddie Kitchens called Higgins (knee) day-to-day Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Higgins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Rams, according to Ulrich. If he's able to get healthy in time to suit up Week 4 versus the Ravens, Higgins will serve as the No. 3 wideout behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories