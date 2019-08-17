Higgins caught all four of his passes for 34 yards during Saturday's 21-18 preseason win over the Colts.

Higgins didn't quite match his explosive performance from a week ago, but he still led the team in catches and finished second in receiving yardage. He is expected to begin the season as the team's No. 3 wideout with Antonio Callaway suspended, so his integration into the offense is a pleasant development for the organization. Higgins should get his share of looks alongside the first and second units Friday against the Buccaneers.