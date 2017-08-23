Higgins caught his only target for nine yards during Monday's preseason victory versus the Giants.

Higgins is battling Ricardo Louis for the team's third wide receiver spot, and the second-year pro looks to be leading the competition. He saw a total of 23 snaps to Louis' 19 against the Giants. Louis has been the talk of camp, but if Higgins continues to see more field time over the course of the next two preseason games, there's no reason to believe he won't begin the year behind Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt.