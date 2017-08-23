Browns' Rashard Higgins: Catches lone target Monday
Higgins caught his only target for nine yards during Monday's preseason victory versus the Giants.
Higgins is battling Ricardo Louis for the team's third wide receiver spot, and the second-year pro looks to be leading the competition. He saw a total of 23 snaps to Louis' 19 against the Giants. Louis has been the talk of camp, but if Higgins continues to see more field time over the course of the next two preseason games, there's no reason to believe he won't begin the year behind Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Records two catches Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Only one target Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Catches both targets against Cincinnati•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Will have bigger role in Week 7•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Barely sees field Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Targeted once Sunday•
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...