Browns' Rashard Higgins: Clear No. 3 wideout
Higgins is expected to serve as the Browns' No. 3 receiver for the foreseeable future after the team waived Antonio Callaway on Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Callaway's dismissal comes after he was a healthy inactive for the Week 11 win over the Bills, a decision that stemmed from the wideout's tardiness leading up to the contest. The benching was just the latest in a string of missteps for the wideout, whose absence against Buffalo allowed Higgins play his most snaps of the season (33). Higgins only drew one target versus the Bills, but he made it count, hauling in the pass for a game-winning seven-yard touchdown on the Browns' final drive. With none of the Browns' other depth wideouts (KhaDarel Hodge, Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor) seemingly angling for major roles, Higgins should see regular work in three-receiver sets going forward, but he'll rank as little more than a tertiary option while sharing the field with Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.
