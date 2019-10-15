Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens responded to inquiries as to why Higgins did not play during during Sunday's loss to Seattle, saying the situation to use him didn't arise, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Higgins returned to the active roster for the first time in four weeks, so that may have factored into Kitchen's decision matrix, but it seems odd that a trusted receiver could not get on the field. Higgins developed notable chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2018 and has a reputation for knowing where he's supposed to be within the offense. Instead, there was a lot more use of a tight end, like Ricky Seals-Jones, than a fourth receiver on passing downs. "Last week was [Higgins'] first week truly back [from injury], and I thought Antonio [Callaway] had a good week of practice," Kitchens said. "We were moving the ball with three wides and one tight end. We had a package [with Higgins]. We just didn't use that package. We didn't feel like we needed to." Kitchens may have been thinking back to Week 5 when Antonio Callaway looked rusty after serving a four-game suspension. At any rate, with the Browns on a bye for Week 7 and a season of promise spinning out, expect Higgins to play Week 8 on the road against the Patriots.