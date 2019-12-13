Coach Freddie Kitchens gave no assurances that Higgins' playing time would increase Sunday in Arizona after the wideout didn't log an offensive snap in the Week 14 win over the Bengals, Nate Ulrich and Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal report. "Everything we're looking for. He knows. We know," Kitchens said, when asked what Higgins needs to do to play more.

In the middle of the season, Higgins reclaimed his spot as the Browns' third wide receiver following a multi-week absence due to a sprained MCL in his knee, so it was surprisingly that he was excluded from the game plan entirely in Week 14. Prior reports have indicated that Higgins and Kitchens clashed about whether the wideout was healthy enough to return earlier in the season, but it's unclear if that earlier discord had anything to do with Higgins' absence on offense against the Bengals. In any case, Higgins doesn't appear to be a lock to reclaim a regular role in three-receiver formations in Arizona this weekend. Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge look like better bets to see snaps alongside Jarvis Landry (hip) and Odell Beckham (groin).