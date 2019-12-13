Browns' Rashard Higgins: Coach talks playing time
Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens discussed Higgins' playing time after the wideout did not play a snap on offense in Week 14's win over the Bengals, Nate Ulrich and Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Higgins had reclaimed his spot as the third wide receiver following a multi-week absence due to a sprained medial collateral, so it was surprising that he was not used offensively. Kitchens denied area reports that there is an issue between the coach and the player. Higgins reportedly refused to enter the Oct. 13 game against Seattle in the fourth quarter, the first game back from the injury. Other reports suggest the two clashed about when the wideout was healthy enough to return. After being asked what Higgins needs to do to play more, Kitchens said, "Everything we're looking for. He knows. We know." That sounds like Higgins will play a minimal role in Sunday's road game against the Cardinals.
