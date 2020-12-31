Higgins is officially off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge came off the list as well, which sets the stage for Higgins -- who missed this past Sunday's loss to the Jets after being identified as a close contact of an infected person or persons -- to return to his usual key pass-catching role alongside Landry in this weekend's must-win game against the Steelers.
