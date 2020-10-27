With KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) ready to come off injured reserve Week 8, Higgins faces more competition for targets, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland's wideout position was thrown into turmoil last week when Odell Beckham sustained a season-ending knee injury, so it's natural they'll have Hodge ready to play immediately even though they can delay his return up to three weeks. Prior to the season, Hodge had beaten out Higgins for the No. 3 job, but Higgins has been vital since replacing him the last three weeks. He's caught 10 of 11 targets for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including two big catches on the Browns' game-winning drive Week 7 against the Bengals. It's likely the position group starts with Higgins and Jarvis Landry followed by Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones when Cleveland hosts Las Vegas this week.