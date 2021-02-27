The Browns have not offered Higgins a contract extension, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
It's a bit surprising to hear the Browns' front office hasn't offered Higgins any type of deal considering the 26-year-old appears eager to re-up for his sixth season with the franchise. After settling for a one-year contract last offseason near the league minimum, the 2016 fifth-round pick put together a career year after the season-ending injury to Odell Beckham (knee) despite playing just 13 games. Higgins will surely be in line for a pay raise this go around, but in a year where the salary cap took a dramatic fall, the veteran receiver may struggle to really net a lucrative long-term deal.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Costly fumble in playoff exit•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Targeted seven times•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Two catches in return•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Set to come off COVID list•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Could return Thursday•