Higgins caught five of seven targets for a team-high 88 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

Higgins led the Browns in receiving yards but made a devastating error late in the first half, as he had the ball knocked out of his hands while diving for the goal line and it went out of the bounds in the end zone for a touchback. Kansas City added another field goal before halftime, making it a 19-3 game when it looked like the Browns were about to cut it to 16-10. That error loomed huge in a game that Cleveland ultimately lost by five points. Higgins stepped up after Odell Beckham's season-ending knee injury this year, but it remains to be seen whether Cleveland will opt to bring Higgins back in free agency.