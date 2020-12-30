Higgins (undisclosed) and Cleveland's other top receivers could be eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Higgins, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge all missed last Sunday's loss to the Jets, but all five high-risk contacts will be eligible to return to team facilities Thursday if they keep returning negative tests. That would clear Higgins and each of his aforementioned teammates to suit up against the Steelers in Week 17.