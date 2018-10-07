Browns' Rashard Higgins: Exits game with knee injury
Higgins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury.
Prior to his exit, Higgins hauled in three of his four targets for 66 yards and a TD. Antonio Callaway is a candidate to see added looks as Sunday's game winds down. Looking ahead, if Higgins misses time, Rishard Matthews (who is visiting the Browns on Monday) could be a candidate to join Cleveland's wideout mix in advance of Week 6.
