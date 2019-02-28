General manager John Dorsey indicated he will place a contract tender on Higgins before the receiver can hit free agency this offseason, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

While Dorsey didn't say which level of tender he will place upon Higgins, the point is that Higgins isn't going anywhere in 2019. This is great news for quarterback Baker Mayfield, as Higgins quietly ranked 11th in the league in DVOA last season and will be a quality option for Mayfield to have behind Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and tight end David Njoku.