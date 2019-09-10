Higgins (ankle) said after Tuesday's practice that he expects to play in the Browns' Week 2 game versus the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Higgins only played 32 of the Browns' 73 offensive snaps (43.8 percent) in the Week 1 loss to the Titans, with the ankle injury he suffered early in the contest restricted his reps in the second half. Though Higgins was on the field and in uniform for Tuesday's session, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal relayed that the wideout still looked "very limited." Higgins' own comments seemed to paint a more optimistic picture about his health, but he'll need to demonstrate more progress when the Browns resume practice later in the week to ensure he's trending in the right direction for the Monday night matchup.