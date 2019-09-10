Browns' Rashard Higgins: Expects to play Monday night
Higgins (ankle) said after Tuesday's practice that he expects to play in the Browns' Week 2 game versus the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Higgins only played 32 of the Browns' 73 offensive snaps (43.8 percent) in the Week 1 loss to the Titans, with the ankle injury he suffered early in the contest restricted his reps in the second half. Though Higgins was on the field and in uniform for Tuesday's session, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal relayed that the wideout still looked "very limited." Higgins' own comments seemed to paint a more optimistic picture about his health, but he'll need to demonstrate more progress when the Browns resume practice later in the week to ensure he's trending in the right direction for the Monday night matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...