Higgins played 52 of 77 offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Indianapolis, catching two of six targets for 10 yards.

Higgins was unable to build on a strong Week 2 in which he led the Browns in targets, catches and receiving yards. He still operated as a top-three wideout in Corey Coleman's (hand) absence, playing the same number of snaps as Kenny Britt and just five fewer than Ricardo Louis. Britt drew a team-high 10 targets and scored a touchdown, but he only caught three passes for 54 yards. Louis managed just one catch for 10 yards on six targets, giving him three consecutive outings with 32 or fewer yards. Running back Duke Johnson enters Week 4 against Cincinnati as the team leader in targets (18), catches (11) and receiving yards (160).