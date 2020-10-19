Higgins caught of one of two targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Steelers.

Higgins was on the receiving end of Cleveland's lone score late in the first half, but the team was unable to build on the momentum in the second half. It was the second consecutive week with a touchdown for Higgins, who has taken over as the third wideout after KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) landed on injured reserve.