Higgins caught four of six targets for 86 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Ravens.

Higgins put together the best season of his young career in 2018, posting career bests in receptions, yards and touchdowns despite sitting out three games. He finished fifth on the team with 39 receptions and is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. The Browns will want to place as many offensive weapons around Baker Mayfield as possible, so it will be interesting to see what the team does with Higgins in terms of tendering him.