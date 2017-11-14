Browns' Rashard Higgins: Four receptions against Lions
Higgins grabbed all four of his targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to Detroit.
Though Higgins played just barely over half of the team's offensive snaps, he still managed to post his highest reception total since his first game of the season on Sept. 17. He was aided by DeShone Kizer's (ribs) improved accuracy and has the opportunity to be more involved with better quarterback play. Don't expect much against the Jaguars on Sunday, though, as cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey are two of the best in the game.
