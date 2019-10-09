Browns' Rashard Higgins: Full participant in practice
Higgins (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Higgins was inactive for Monday's blowout loss to the 49ers while he continued to shake off a persistent knee issue, but he appears to have made some progress in the past couple days. The fourth-year pro is on track for the Week 6 tilt with the Seahawks, barring any setbacks. He's battling with Antonio Callaway for the Browns' No. 3 receiver job.
