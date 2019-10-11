Browns' Rashard Higgins: Healthy, but not a lock to play
Though Higgins (knee) doesn't carry a Week 6 injury designation, coach Freddie Kitchens didn't commit to the wideout being active Sunday against the Seahawks, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Higgins is healthy enough to play, but he's no lock to resume his role as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., now that Antonio Callaway has returned to the mix. Higgins last saw game action in Week 1, when he caught two of his three targets for 46 yards, while seeing action on 31 snaps.
