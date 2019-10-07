Higgins (knee) is inactive for Monday's contest at San Francisco.

As expected, Higgins will remain sidelined for a fourth game in a row due to a knee injury. On a positive note, he practiced in full Saturday, so he's closing in on a return to action. Beyond Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, the Browns will turn to the recently reinstated Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley to round out the receiving corps.

