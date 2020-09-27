Higgins (coach's decision) is inactive for the Week 3 matchup against Washington.
Things had been trending in this direction for Higgins, who did not see a target and played just five snaps Week 2 against Cincinnati. Since he doesn't see much time on special teams either, the Browns ultimately elected to have him take a seat. Cleveland will proceed with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson as the receivers on the active roster.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Not needed in win•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: One target in loss•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Roster spot secured•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Hooks up with Mayfield•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Takes lead as No. 3 receiver•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Has second chance with new regime•