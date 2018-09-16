Higgins caught five of seven targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Though Antonio Callaway drew the start Sunday, Higgins saw three more targets than the rookie and seemed to be favored by quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Higgins figures to play a prominent role in Cleveland's offense now that Josh Gordon is no longer in the picture, so performances like this could become the norm for the 23-year-old. Jarvis Landry is still expected to get the bulk of the targets, but Higgins -- a former fifth-round draft choice -- could be in line to finally have a breakout season.