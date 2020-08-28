Higgins caught two touchdown passes in red zone drills during Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot and Joshua Gunter of the Cleveland Plain Dealer report.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is feeling better about the offense as it moves from installation to improvement. Mayfield and Higgins were a productive combination in 2018, but the receiver was devalued in last season's offense, mostly by then-head coach Freddie Kitchens. He's made an early leap ahead of others vying to be the third wideout.