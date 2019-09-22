Browns' Rashard Higgins: Inactive Sunday
Higgins (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
With Higgins out of the lineup Sunday night, added Week 3 opportunities behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry will be available for Damion Ratley.
