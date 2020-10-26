Higgins is expected to handle an expanded role following news that Odell Beckham (torn ACL) is out for the season, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Beckham exited on the first drive of Sunday's game, so Higgins was called upon immediately and ended up tied with Jarvis Landry for a team-high six targets over the remainder of the game. Higgins was far more productive with the looks, catching every one for 110 yards compared to Landry's five receptions for 48 yards. It should be noted that Austin Hooper (abdomen) was inactive and cut into Higgins' target share upon return, but Higgins proved himself Sunday and should handle a starting role moving forward.