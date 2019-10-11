Higgins (knee) increased his workload Thursday, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Higgins has missed the last four games, but has been a full participant Wednesday and Thursday and is trending toward being available Sunday against the Seahawks. "Higgins looked better," head coach Freddie Kitchens said. "We will see where we are at the end of the week. With some of these things, you just have to see how they are the next day and see how they respond to what they did today from a physical standpoint." The Browns have been shorthanded at wideout beyond starters Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, so Higgins' potential return could give quarterback Baker Mayfield another weapon.

