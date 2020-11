Higgins caught three of four targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Texans.

A windy, rainy day in Cleveland made downfield throwing a challenge and led to a greater reliance on the ground game. That put a cap on wide receiver production. Higgins led the Browns in receiving yards and remains the No. 2 wideout with Odell Beckham (knee) done for the season. The Browns are at home again Week 11 when they host the Eagles.