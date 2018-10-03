Higgins secured four of five targets for a team-high 61 yards during Sunday's 45-42 loss to Oakland.

Though Higgins led the Browns in receiving yards, his five targets failed in comparison, as Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, David Njoku and Duke Johnson were all targeted more by Baker Mayfield. The third-year wideout was on the field for 65 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps and is expected to have a similar workload going forward.