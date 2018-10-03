Browns' Rashard Higgins: Leads team in receiving Sunday
Higgins secured four of five targets for a team-high 61 yards during Sunday's 45-42 loss to Oakland.
Though Higgins led the Browns in receiving yards, his five targets failed in comparison, as Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, David Njoku and Duke Johnson were all targeted more by Baker Mayfield. The third-year wideout was on the field for 65 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps and is expected to have a similar workload going forward.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Three targets Thursday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Heavily involved versus Saints•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Logs 54 snaps Week 1•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Two receptions against Eagles•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Snags four balls in preseason opener•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Scores two touchdowns in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...