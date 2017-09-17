Higgins snagged a team-high seven receptions (11 targets) for 95 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Just promoted from the practice squad earlier this week, Higgins wasted no time in proving he belonged on the active roster. The second-year wideout led the team in both receptions and receiving yards, as he and DeShone Kizer looked as if they've been playing together for years. Higgins is still buried on the depth chart, but if Kenny Britt continues to be a disappointment, opportunities and performances like the one he put together Sunday may become more common.