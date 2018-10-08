Higgins (knee) is expected to miss at least two games, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Higgins has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, which typically comes with a recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks. He can be safely ruled out for Week 6 at the very least, with Week 7 also a long shot. Rishard Matthews is visiting the Browns for a workout Monday, potentially giving the team an out-of-house option for the No. 3 receiver role. The in-house options are undrafted rookie Derrick Willies, sixth-round rookie Damion Ratley and veteran journeyman Rod Streater. It doesn't help that Antonio Callaway has caught just 10 of 24 targets the past three weeks, leaving the team with minimal production behind Jarvis Landry. It isn't out of the question for a veteran like Matthews or Dez Bryant to come in and win the No. 2 job.