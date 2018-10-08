Browns' Rashard Higgins: Likely out at least two weeks
Higgins (knee) is expected to miss at least two games, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Higgins has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, which typically comes with a recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks. He can be safely ruled out for Week 6 at the very least, with Week 7 also a long shot. Rishard Matthews is visiting the Browns for a workout Monday, potentially giving the team an out-of-house option for the No. 3 receiver role. The in-house options are undrafted rookie Derrick Willies, sixth-round rookie Damion Ratley and veteran journeyman Rod Streater. It doesn't help that Antonio Callaway has caught just 10 of 24 targets the past three weeks, leaving the team with minimal production behind Jarvis Landry. It isn't out of the question for a veteran like Matthews or Dez Bryant to come in and win the No. 2 job.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Week-to-week with MCL sprain•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Three targets Thursday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Heavily involved versus Saints•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Logs 54 snaps Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...