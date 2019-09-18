Play

Higgins (knee) remained limited at Wednesday's practice, Pat McManamon of The Athletic reports.

Higgins was a limited participant throughout last week, ultimately missing Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets. A return to full participation Thursday or Friday would set him up to reclaim the No. 3 wide receiver role Sunday against the Rams.

