Browns' Rashard Higgins: Limited at practice
Higgins (knee) remained limited at Wednesday's practice, Pat McManamon of The Athletic reports.
Higgins was a limited participant throughout last week, ultimately missing Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets. A return to full participation Thursday or Friday would set him up to reclaim the No. 3 wide receiver role Sunday against the Rams.
