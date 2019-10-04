Play

Higgins (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Since Higgins has been sidelined for the past three games with the knee injury, he may need to put in a full practice Friday in order to gain clearance to play Monday versus the 49ers. If he suits up this week, Higgins would have to fend off Antonio Callaway, Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor for a regular spot in three-receiver sets alongside Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories