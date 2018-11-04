Higgins (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Higgins is out there if you need him in his return from a three-game absence, but he's a speculative fantasy play until he re-proves his health. In the coming weeks though, there's an opportunity for him claim a key role in the Cleveland offense behind top option Jarvis Landry, given Callaway's sporadic production to date.

