Browns' Rashard Higgins: Listed as active Sunday
Higgins (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Higgins is out there if you need him in his return from a three-game absence, but he's a speculative fantasy play until he re-proves his health. In the coming weeks though, there's an opportunity for him claim a key role in the Cleveland offense behind top option Jarvis Landry, given Callaway's sporadic production to date.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: On track to play•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Practicing for second straight day•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Present for practice•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...