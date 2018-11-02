Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Whereas Antonio Callaway (ankle, questionable) is trending in the wrong direction after not practicing Friday, Higgins "looks good to go after missing three games," per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. If Callaway is out this weekend, Higgins (if active) would likely draw the start at wide receiver opposite Jarvis Landry on Sunday. In five games prior to his knee injury, Higgins caught 16 of his 22 targets for 244 yards and a TD. He'll be a speculative fantasy play until he re-proves his health, but there's an opportunity for him claim a key role in the Cleveland offense, given Callaway's sporadic production to date.