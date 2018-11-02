Browns' Rashard Higgins: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Whereas Antonio Callaway (ankle, questionable) is trending in the wrong direction after not practicing Friday, Higgins "looks good to go after missing three games," per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. If Callaway is out this weekend, Higgins (if active) would likely draw the start at wide receiver opposite Jarvis Landry on Sunday. In five games prior to his knee injury, Higgins caught 16 of his 22 targets for 244 yards and a TD. He'll be a speculative fantasy play until he re-proves his health, but there's an opportunity for him claim a key role in the Cleveland offense, given Callaway's sporadic production to date.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Practicing for second straight day•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Present for practice•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Won't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Missing practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...