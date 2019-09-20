Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Higgins has been able to practice in a limited fashion this week, so he has a chance to play this weekend after missing Monday's game against the Jets. If he's limited or out this Sunday, however, added opportunities behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry would be available for Damion Ratley.