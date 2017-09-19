Higgins is listed as the starting wide receiver alongside Kenny Britt on the Browns' unofficial depth chart.

In the wake of Corey Coleman's (hand) injury, Higgins has jumped over Ricardo Louis on the team's depth chart and is in line to start in Week 3 against the Colts. Higgins was promoted from the practice squad just days before Cleveland's matchup with the Ravens, but that didn't stop the 6-foot-2 wideout from putting together a career day. He snagged seven receptions (11 targets) for 95 yards while playing 76 percent of the team's offensive snaps -- the most by a Browns wide receiver. Though he's listed as the starter, Higgins still figures to play most of his time from the slot as he did in his debut and should be the owner of a plethora of targets on Sunday.