Browns' Rashard Higgins: Logs 54 snaps in Week 1
Higgins hauled in one pass (four targets) for 38 yards during Sunday's 21-21 draw with the Steelers.
Higgins was on the field for 61 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps, making him the clear No. 3 receiver behind Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon and ahead of rookie Antonio Callaway. The third-year wideout caught only one pass, but it went for 38 yards after Higgins beat his defender on a go-route. With Landry and Gordon expected to dominate the target share, it'll be interesting to see how involved Higgins remains going forward.
