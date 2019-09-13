Browns' Rashard Higgins: Logs another limited practice
Coach Freddie Kitchens relayed that Higgins (knee) was able to do "a little bit more" through the course of Friday's practice than he did during Thursday's session,Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com reports.
Higgins was officially listed as limited both days, and there's a decent chance he'll be listed as questionable for Monday night's contest against the Jets, despite having indicated earlier in the week that he'd be fine for the game. If Higgins is limited at all, or unable to play, Damion Ratley would be next up for wideout snaps behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry
