Browns' Rashard Higgins: Looking at expanded role
With Kenny Britt struggling and Corey Coleman potentially dealing with a broken hand, the Browns may need Higgins to step up in a regular role, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
One day after he was promoted from the practice squad, Higgins led the Browns in targets (11), catches (seven) and receiving yards (95) in a 24-10 loss to the Ravens. He also led the team's wideouts with 54 snaps, serving as the No. 3 wideout even before Coleman was injured and Britt's role was reduced. By the end of the game, Cleveland was using Higgins, Ricardo Louis and Sammie Coates in three-wide sets, hinting at continued displeasure with Britt's performance. A 2016 fifth-round pick who caught only six passes on 183 offensive snaps last season, Higgins suddenly has a real shot to emerge as DeShone Kizer's favorite target if Coleman's injury is confirmed to be serious.
