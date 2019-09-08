Browns' Rashard Higgins: Makes early impact
Higgins caught two of three targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans in Week 1.
Higgins opened the game in the starting lineup as part of the Browns' three-wideout set and had all of his activity on the first drive. That included a 35-yard hookup on a 2nd-and-23 to the Tennessee 4-yard-line, setting up Dontrell Hilliard's touchdown.
