Higgins was targeted once with zero catches in Sunday's 41-24 win over Miami in Week 12.

Higgins' lone target was in the red zone, one that quarterback Baker Mayfield lamented about following the game. "We had one (pass) to Rashard Higgins. If I give him a better ball... he gets a touchdown," the quarterback told Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The second-year wideout, who was a distant third in the pecking order behind Jarvis Landry (13 targets) and Odell Beckham (eight targets), has just five targets over the last five games.