Browns' Rashard Higgins: May play more this week
Higgins said he's getting the sense from practice that he'll get more playing time Week 9 at Denver, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Higgins remains a bit of mystery entering this week's contest. He missed four games with a sprained MCL before being activated for Week 6 against Seattle but did not play. After a bye week, he played just 14 snaps against the Patriots, and head coach Freddie Kitchens suggested the receiver was not completely healthy. Higgins says he's healthy and ready to go against Denver, which will be a homecoming for the product of Colorado State. It might also be a good week for Higgins if either Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) or Jarvis Landry (shoulder) are limited. However, until Kitchens says he's ready for a larger role, fantasy owners better wait on deploying Higgins.
